Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sunshine holds bright claims

Greyhound racing
Timeform focus on the greyhound action on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

"...she holds sound claims on expected final time."

Timeform on Comeout Sunshine

Stunning Aria (Trap 5) - 14:54 Sheffield

Stunning Aria (T5) is given the vote to confirm the promise of recent runs and deservedly resume winning ways. She has gone close on three of her last five starts, reeled in late by a strong stayer at the 500-metre trip last time. Far from reliant on an early lead, she can be expected to be mid-division around the opening couple of bends and can come home best off the last bend to regain the winning thread.

Adams Fizzy (Trap 1) - 16:04 Sheffield

Adams Fizzy's (T1) losing run is mounting up but she did drop a hint last time that she may be ready to buck that trend, running on for second in this grade six days ago. The return to the red jacket will hold no fears and, with an inexperienced sort to her immediate outside, she may well be up to gaining a handy pitch behind the pace-setters. She can come home strongly on the rails to get back to winning ways.

Comeout Sunshine (Trap 6) - 21:26 Nottingham

A comfortable scorer in this grade last month, Comeout Sunshine (T6) has largely acquitted herself with credit in defeat subsequently, filling the runner-up spot on each of her last two starts. Tonight's affair doesn't rate a strong A5 affair on paper and she holds sound claims on expected final time. With a clear run out wide, the daughter of Holdem Spy is fancied to come out on top. Coyote Firefly (Trap 1) can provide the forecast play.

Nottingham 21st Feb (A5 500m)

Monday 21 February, 9.26pm

Back Lay
1. Coyote Firefly
3. Kilara Camelot
4. Sparta Dolly
5. Nishioka
