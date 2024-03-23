Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sugar Moon a sweet bet at Monmore

Monmore - 20:21 - Back CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 1)

CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 1) is the way to go in the 20:21 contest. He's a versatile sort who won A1s over this distance earlier in his career and has been successful over sprint trips this year. He made a satisfactory return a fortnight ago and should be back to his best now.

Monmore - 20:57 - Back HALFWAY LULU (Trap 5)

HALFWAY LULU (Trap 5) can score again in the 20:57 event. One of the least exposed in the field, the former Hove winner stayed on strongly to justify support last time and seems sure to be bang there once more.

Monmore - 21:16 - Back SUGAR MOON (Trap 4)

SUGAR MOON (Trap 4) gets the vote in the 21:16 race. She came out on top in good style over 480m last week and this longer distance should suit.