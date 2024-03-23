Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sugar Moon a sweet bet at Monmore

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets on Saturday.

Monmore - 20:21 - Back CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 1)

CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 1) is the way to go in the 20:21 contest. He's a versatile sort who won A1s over this distance earlier in his career and has been successful over sprint trips this year. He made a satisfactory return a fortnight ago and should be back to his best now.

Monmore - 20:57 - Back HALFWAY LULU (Trap 5)

HALFWAY LULU (Trap 5) can score again in the 20:57 event. One of the least exposed in the field, the former Hove winner stayed on strongly to justify support last time and seems sure to be bang there once more.

Monmore - 21:16 - Back SUGAR MOON (Trap 4)

SUGAR MOON (Trap 4) gets the vote in the 21:16 race. She came out on top in good style over 480m last week and this longer distance should suit.

Monmore 23rd Mar (S3 630m)

Saturday 23 March, 9.16pm

1. Swift Goddess
2. Aero Doreen
3. Bang On Alba
4. Sugar Moon
5. Baliff Zoraya
6. Some Occasion
