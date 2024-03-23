Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sugar Moon a sweet bet at Monmore

Monmore 23rd Mar (S3 630m)Show Hide
Saturday 23 March, 9.16pm
Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets on Saturday.
Monmore - 20:21 - Back CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 1)
CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 1) is the way to go in the 20:21 contest. He's a versatile sort who won A1s over this distance earlier in his career and has been successful over sprint trips this year. He made a satisfactory return a fortnight ago and should be back to his best now.
Monmore - 20:57 - Back HALFWAY LULU (Trap 5)
HALFWAY LULU (Trap 5) can score again in the 20:57 event. One of the least exposed in the field, the former Hove winner stayed on strongly to justify support last time and seems sure to be bang there once more.
Monmore - 21:16 - Back SUGAR MOON (Trap 4)
SUGAR MOON (Trap 4) gets the vote in the 21:16 race. She came out on top in good style over 480m last week and this longer distance should suit.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.