TRICKYS WHIST (Trap 2) - 21:33 Sheffield

TRICKYS WHIST (Trap 2) can win again in the 21:33 sprint. He's returned in top form, comfortably justifying favouritism in a similar event a fortnight ago, and more of the same should see him home in front.

BALLYMAC BAR (Trap 1) - 21:50 Sheffield

BALLYMAC BAR (Trap 1) should be too good for his rivals in the 21:50 contest. An early bump probably ended his race last week and he'd previously been firing, including when easily winning an A7.

SUES BOHER (Trap 1) - 22:06 Sheffield

SUES BOHER (Trap 1) could be hard to peg back in the 22:06 finale. She won a handicap in good style on Monday and a 0-21 record in this grade doesn't do her full justice as she has a host of good performances to her credit.