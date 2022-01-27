Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Stranger Things have happened at Sunderland

Blu Gift (Trap 2) - 18.43 Hove

We head to Hove for our first smartplay selection on Thursday, an A10 contest over 500-metres, and having dropped a big hint she may be ready to strike six days ago, BLU GIFT (Trap 2) could well be worth siding with. A June 20' youngster, she ought to have a little more in her locker yet, and with a clear run early, is fancied to announce her presence on proceedings from halfway.

Blueridgethunder (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sunderland

Low-grade action over at Sunderland at 20.27 and in our book, youngster BLUERIDGETHUNDER (Trap 6) may be ready to get off the mark at the fifth attempt. A strong-running sort at the 450-metre trip, he went as close as he ever has done when runner-up seven days ago. Crucially, he may steal first march on those in close proximity from the boxes, and with further progress expected, he can strike off the third bend to open his account.

Stranger Things (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sunderland

The final selection comes in top grade at 21.16 and one in red-hot form in the shape of STRANGER THINGS (Trap 4) looks worthy of support once more. Displaying brutal early pace to land each of his last two A1's, his exploits have been impossible to knock on the clock and we're hopeful he can soon be on the ascendancy out of the boxes and make another bold bid from the front.