Swift Barney (Trap 6) - 14:19 Newcastle

Swift Barney (T6) is clearly a talented youngster, with a strong-running style to complement the pace he boasts, and he impressed when clearing away from his rivals to score in A3 company seven days ago. Already boasting four wins from 13 career outings, the style of his running suggests this switch to handicaps will see him in an even better light and, in a race lacking depth, he's fancied to come home best of all out wide and add to his tally.

Hawthorn Best - 19:56 Romford

Hawthorn Best (T4) is fancied to gain deserved compensation for an unlucky defeat two weeks ago. An impressive A1 winner on his penultimate start, he was just getting a head of steam when bumped at the three-quarter point last time. Clearly in rude health, his draw in the black jacket looks a workable one and we're hopeful he can turn handy behind likely pace-setter Geelo Saffron (Trap 1) on the rails and assert from the three-quarter point.

Storys Peewee (Trap 4) - 20:54 Romford

Storys Peewee (T4) can supplement his impressive semi-final success two weeks ago and come out on top in the Friday Night Maiden Stayers Final. A strong-running sort, he proved tailormade for this 575-metre trip, coming from an unpromising position last time to get nicely on top at the line. Setting the standard on the clock with that performance, with a clear passage he can pick off the early-paced types from halfway.