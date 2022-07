Slapdash Tommy (Trap 2) - 18:58 Hove

Hove stages the opening rounds of one of its showcase competitions, the Premier Greyhound Racing Regency over the tough 695-metre trip, and Slapdash Tommy (T2) is fancied to land his heat. Reeled in late in a pair of trial stake contests in recent weeks, he's escaped some of the leading protagonists in his heat and holds sound claims of skipping clear early. He may well be up to stringing his rivals out and having enough to hold off the challengers.

Unique News (Trap 1) - 19:41 Sheffield

Unique News (T1) showed promise without being seen to best effect on debut and is fancied to build on that and come out on top. He may have to play second fiddle to Brumbys Memory (T2) in the early stages, but is fancied to soon be close-up and, with the potential for scrimmaging out wide, he can escape trouble on the inside fence and come home strongly to get off the mark.

Storys Peewee (Trap 5) - 21:02 Monmore

Storys Peewee (T5) is fancied to put up another bold showing. Impressive when coming from off the pace to land a minor final at Romford three weeks ago, his backstraight pace was most impressive on that occasion. A subsequent trial over this C&D was a slick one and, with progress anticipated, he should prove tough to beat.