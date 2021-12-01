Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Storm brewing at Harlow

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Harlow on Wednesday.

"She could be away and gone very early again..."

Timeform on Ragtime Storm

BEEPERS HYACINTH (Trap 6) - 20:43 Harlow

BEEPERS HYACINTH (Trap 6) can land the 20:43 sprint. An impressive A2 winner over 400m at Romford in October, she twice went close over course and distance in September and won't be far away once more back at this venue.

RAGTIME STORM (Trap 5) - 21:02 Harlow

RAGTIME STORM (Trap 5) should take all the beating in the feature Stayers' Monkey Final at 21:02. She's been lightning quick out of the traps here in recent weeks and destroyed Droopys Prunty and Chilli Habanero in a great time in last week's heats. She could be away and gone very early again.

ESSJAY BETTY (Trap 4) - 21:18 Harlow

ESSJAY BETTY (Trap 4) is worth another chance in the 21:18 finale. Her bad luck continued back sprinting in this grade last week as she found early crowding and she's better than that, as her September victory in a similar event shows. This might not take much winning and she's a big player if the cards fall right.

