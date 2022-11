A couple of heavy defeats in the past fortnight suggest DROGO (Trap 5) has gone off the boil slightly, but in truth he's struggled to negotiate the first bend unscathed on each occasion. Crucially, he drops a rung to A5 class at 18:19 and, with a slow starter on his outside, Drogo will hopefully turn handy on the outside before asserting his superiority.

There's plenty of early pace on show in the A2 at 18:51, but THREE OF USE (Trap 5) is back in top form post-season, winning her last two outings. She escapes another rise in grade this evening and, given she has the scope to rate even higher, the hat-trick looks firmly on the cards.

As an April '21 bitch, SWIFT SERENA (Trap 2) is in the infancy of her career and the future is bright judged on a taking A6 win on just her third outing last month. Raised two grades on the back of it, two pieces of crowding meant that Swift Serena couldn't land a telling blow, but it would be most unwise to think she isn't up to this level. She can prove that point in the 19:26 affair.