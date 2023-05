An unexposed May 21' whelp, CHARMING GIRL (Trap 4, 19:16 Perry Barr) impressed when making her second competitive start a winning one two weeks ago, breaking swiftly and always having enough in reserve over Towcester's 500-metre distance. Open to any amount of improvement moving forward, the lack of a look around this track ought not to inconvenience Pat Janssen's bitch and she can continue the good work.

Following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, BALEMEOUT CORAL (Trap 2, 19:21 Yarmouth) took a marked step forward on her reappearance run without being seen to best effect seven days ago. Undoubtedly capable of being very competitive in this grade of A6 (boasts a 28.50 success last year), her main objective is seizing a clear passage early doors and, if doing so, she can pass this test.

Having returned from an absence in good form over four bends, SLEEK BY DESIGN (Trap 5, 20:06 Perry Barr) has continued the good work back over six bends, scoring over C&D early last month and going in again over the 712-metre trip at Towcester last time. A very capable sort when on the bunny, there's a good chance Kevin Hutton's charge can seize an early lead in this line-up and all looks set fair for a big run.