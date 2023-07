Stevie Knows (Trap 4) - 18.33 Monmore

A likeable, strong-running sort STEVIE KNOWS (Trap 4, 18.33) confirmed the promise of his previous run at Monmore with an authoritative display over this C&D seven days ago, leading approaching the three-quarter point and forging clear off the home bend to defeat re-opposing Burnchurch Mick (Trap 2) by three lengths. A middle draw this evening will hold no fears for Barrie Draper's charge and in this groove, he can make a bold bid to follow up.

Abigails Chance (Trap 1) - 19.41 Sheffield

Low mileage for an April 21' whelp ABIGAILS CHANCE (Trap 1, 19.41) is winless following six attempts at Sheffield yet, has knocked firmly on the door in recent weeks, meeting with trouble at various points and going down by only a head in this class of A3 on Tuesday. Making a quick reappearance shouldn't pose any problems and he can boss matters on the rails and come out on top.

Lyin Eyes (Trap 2) - 20.12 Sheffield

Our second selection comes at 20.12 and, escaping a grade rise following success last week LYIN EYES (Trap 2) looks to hold solid claims of following up. Only a January 22' youngster, she showed fine tenacity to come out on top following early scrimmaging. Undoubtedly open to further progress and drawn outside a slow starter, she should soon be front rank from lid rise and in a race where few others hold any secrets from the grader, all looks set fair for a big run.