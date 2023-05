Rioja Joey (Trap 4) - 14:12 Towcester

Towcester plays host to Trial Stakes of the Star Sports/TRC Derby this afternoon and hopefully Rioja Joey (T4) can highlight his credentials at 14.12. A low-mileage May '21 whelp, he's impressed in registering success at Monmore, and there was again plenty of encouragement to glean from a C&D trial recently, not least with his early pace. Entitled to progress from that, a repeat of his 4.06 sectional should see him lead this afternoon's field and he can make every post a winning one.

Antigua Bigun (Trap 6) - 15:11 Towcester

From what could prove a positive draw out wide, Antigua Bigun (T6) can confirm the promise of recent runs and come out on top. Boasting a style well suited to the demands of this track, his claims on expected time read well and he can turn handy in the striped jacket and power home from the three-quarter point to come out on top.

Stevie Knows (Trap 5) - 17:28 Towcester

Stevie Knows (T5) boasted a decent Irish card but has proved an all-round improved model following his switch to these shores, bagging his fourth A1 victory from his last five starts at home track Sheffield late last month. Posting a slick C&D solo trial subsequently, his overall form suggests he can build on that now and all looks set fair for a big run.