Pure Provence (Trap 6) - 18.09 Romford

Romford play host to good quality open-race action this evening and PURE PROVENCE (Trap 6, 18.09) can hopefully get us off to a flyer at 18.09. He's a force to be reckoned with when getting it right at the boxes, as he proved when making all in a C&D open latest, dipping under the 24-second barrier in the process. Well berthed as the sole wide seed, he should escape any scrimmaging on the inner and all looks set fair for a big run.

Droopys Try (Trap 5) - 21.12 Romford

The penultimate race on the card features at 21.12 and, having taken his form to a new level of late, DROOPYS TRY (Trap 5) looks sure to make a bold bid to complete a quick-fire four-timer. A middle-wide runner as a rule, it was all the more encouraging he was able to overcome a potentially tricky draw in trap 1 latest, matching his previous best on the clock in the process. Tonight's contest is no easy ask on paper but in this groove, he can prove tough to beat again.

Mad For Sterling (Trap 5) - 21.28 Romford

The stayers take centre stage at 21.28 and having found improvement for the step up in trip of late, MAD FOR STERLING (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims once more. He's displayed fine track craft around the tight turns of Romford in recent weeks, suggesting he can progress further on the clock when he does bring his trapping boots to the table and with a clear run, he can pass this test before a tilt in more exacting company.