Droopys Request (Trap 2) - 15.09 Central Park

A back-to-back winner in open-class company earlier this year, DROOPYS REQUEST (Trap 2) lines up in Central Park's 15.09 on a losing run of seven but that shouldn't detract from the fact she's clearly a bitch in good heart, finishing a creditable third at Hove latest on the back of early crowding. A strong-running bitch, her main objective is avoiding early crowding and if doing so, she can come home best of all on the rails and deservedly resume winning ways.

Stellas Fruity (Trap 2) - 15.26 Central Park

We remain at Central Park for our second selection in the Arc Novice Stayers Trophy at 15.26 and another Hove raider, STELLAS FRUITY (Trap 2) is fancied to come out on top. A quality operator over 4 bend trips, she probably found the extended 700-metre trip taxing her stamina at Towcester when last seen over 6 bends but this trip should be right up her street on balance and she can overcome the lack of previous course knowledge and prove too strong for this opposition.

Agilis Axl (Trap 6) - 17.03 Central Park

Graded action closes the card at 17.03 and following a string of consistent efforts, AGILIS AXL (Trap 6) gets our vote to come out on top. A consistent operator in the higher grades, he confirmed his well-being when running on for second in this class 2 weeks ago and with that effort reading well in the context of this race, all looks set fair for another bold showing.