Sheffield - 18:51 - Back Are Malikian (Trap 2)

This is arguably the weaker of the Owlerton Stadium maidens and Are Malikian (T2) earns the vote to open his account. Boasting an impressive Irish card, the son of Laughil Blake has been lightly raced for present connections but a recent C&D trial ought to have blown the cobwebs away and he can turn handy on the inside and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Sheffield - 19:09 - Back Skywalker Isak (Trap 5)

Skywalker Isak (T5) is better known for his exploits over six bends in recent months and was most impressive when registering another success over Newcastle's 640-metre trip recently, breaking swiftly from the traps and forging clear to score by nine lengths. A versatile sort, he returns to four bends in a race that doesn't look the strongest on paper and Ted Soppitt's charge can bide his time early doors and come home best of all off the final bend to add further success to his tally.

Sheffield - 19:41 - Back Trewmount Fury (Trap 3)

Trewmount Fury (T3) lines up in the Owlerton Stadium Maiden Stayers lacking previous course knowledge but his profile at home track Doncaster is a positive one, impressing with a facile success in top-grade company three starts back and losing little in defeat since. A strong-running son of Good News, he's well worth a crack at this extended trip on the balance of his form and, with a clear run, he's fancied to make a bold bid from the white jacket.