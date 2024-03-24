Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sportsmans News set to strike

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Hove

Timeform highlight the three best greyhound bets on Sunday.

Hove - 14:29 - Back Session Road (Trap 2)

Having been afforded some leniency from the grader in recent starts, Session Road (T2) has highlighted he's ready to strike and was beaten only by a less-exposed sort who took a step forward on the clock last time. Expected to seize a handy position from his draw in the blue jacket, his claims on final time are solid and all looks set for another bold showing.

Hove - 15:27 - Back Bregawn Kate (Trap 2)

Very lightly-raced for an October '20 whelp, Bregawn Kate (T2) built up a good strike rate following her switch to Hove last year before the grader seemingly had her measure. Absent following seasonal rest in November, her trial exploits have been solid rather than spectacular, but she's entitled to be regaining full fitness all the time and, with a record of 3-4 in this class, all looks set for a bold comeback in a race lacking depth.

Hove - 16:06 - Back Sportsmans News (Trap 3)

Sportsmans News (T3) has been proving expensive to follow in recent weeks, yet in her defence had definite excuses on her most recent start, crowded on the run-up and unable to get competitive from an unpromising position. The balance of her form reads well and, with a sound chance of dictating early, the daughter of Confident Rankin is expected to be seen in a much better light and is worth another chance.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

