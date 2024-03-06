Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sportsman can make the News at Hove

Hove - 16.42 - Back Sportsmans News (Trap 4)

SPORTSMANS NEWS (Trap 4, 16.42) is still in the relative infancy of her career at Hove as a May 22' whelp and following some leniency from the grader, there have been signs she could be ready to strike of late, reeled in late on by another recent class dropper on her latest outing. Lining up in a race lacking depth, the balance of her form stands up to the closest scrutiny and this rates a good opportunity for her to bag a second career success.

Yarmouth - 19.44 - Back Swift Loves (Trap 3)

Yarmouth play host to a couple of top-grade contests this evening and following a highly encouraging return second back from a lengthy absence, SWIFT LOVES (Trap 3, 19.44) looks to hold sound claims of going one place better. A classy tracker with an excellent strike rate at the track, the daughter of King Elvis boasts sound all-round pace and she can follow likely pace-setter Legsbeavingyou (Trap 5) around the first couple of bends and strike off the final bend.

Doncaster - 20.03 - Back Ballymac Levi (Trap 4)

He make a quick switch to Doncaster for our third and final selection with prolific scorer BALLYMAC LEVI (Trap 4, 20.02) fancied to continue the excellent work over the intermediate 450m trip. Successful in A1 company two weeks ago, he teed himself up for this with a slick 27.75 C&D trial seven days ago and with a clear run, this strong-running son of Lenson Bocko can prove a class apart once more.