Magna Blades (Trap 5) - 13:44 Sheffield

Despite some uninspiring form figures of late, Magna Blades (T5) could well be ready to bounce back. Essentially plying her trade at a higher level, Barrie Draper's charge hasn't been seen to best effect in recent outings and a bump off the second bend put paid to any chance five days ago. This is by far the easiest assignment she has faced for some time and, while she'll need to be sharper at the boxes, she is fancied to prove too speedy for her rivals if getting a clear run.

Blackhouse Harry (Trap 5) - 18:36 Newcastle

The classy, low-mileage Blackhouse Harry (T5) earns our vote to enhance his already impressive C.V. He powered home to score over C&D on his latest outing seven days ago and there's a definite possibility he can step up further on that effort. The strong-running son of Confident Rankin can pass this test with a degree of luck-in-running.

Bramble Sparta (Trap 5) - 19:26 Newcastle

The likeable Bramble Sparta (T5) looks to hold sound claims in this handicap on the back of a string of consistent efforts in defeat. He lost little in defeat behind a resurgent rival in an A3 last time, and he has a style of racing well suited by the demands of this discipline. Steering clear of trouble in the orange vest is his chief priority early on, and if doing so he can announce his presence on proceedings with a sustained challenge from the three-quarter point.