Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sparta Buzz can stay unbeaten at Nottingham

Despite meeting with defeat, ADAMS ANVIL (Trap 4, 15:26 Sheffield) took a step forward in form terms when runner-up in A7 grade seven days ago, breaking swiftly and reeled in by another youngster. This afternoon's contest arguably rates weaker for Paul Gregson's charge and, from between a host of moderate breakers, we're hopeful he can break the tape first and make a bold bid off the front to open his account over four bends.

AAYAMZA DUCHESS (Trap 5, 15:44 Sheffield) is now into the veteran stage of her career but she's often paid her way at Sheffield, mixing four and six bend contests with success. Arriving on a losing run of five, she's had recent efforts hindered by trouble-in-running. Eased a peg on the graded ladder this has the feel of an A5 rather than an A4 and with one of her better breaks, she could prove difficult to dislodge from the orange jacket.

We head over to Nottingham for our final selection and the unexposed SPARTA BUZZ (Trap 3, 21:26 Nottingham) could well be up to supplementing his debut success four days ago. He made light work of A6 rivals on that occasion, breaking swiftly for a make-all victory and with further progress highly likely, he's expected to turn handy at the very least on the run up and assume control from halfway.