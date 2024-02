Thirdtimelucky (Trap 4) - 18.08 Sheffield

THIRDTIMELUCKY (Trap 4, 18.08) is very much in the infancy of her career and, having opened her account in A7 class on her penultimate start, didn't need to improve to follow up six days ago. Showing a different dimension to her game then in coming from off the pace, she escapes another penalty from the grader and we're hopeful the August 22' whelp is up to completing the hat-trick.

Southwood Fire (Trap 2) - 20.32 Sheffield

SOUTHWOOD FIRE (Trap 2, 20.32) arrives 0-4 following his switch to Sheffield, the son of Ice on Fire yet to truly bring his trapping boots to the table over the 280m trip. However, his form at Doncaster was some way in front of this evening's rivals and, with his latest run easily forgiven, we're expecting him to get a handy position on the rails early and assert off the second bend.

Lazarus Raeya (Trap 1) - 20.38 Nottingham

We make a quick switch to Nottingham six minutes later with LAZARUS RAEYA (Trap 1, 20.38) looking to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. Following a trio of lesser efforts, she dropped a big hint she's ready to strike when beaten only by a class-dropper latest and with one of her better exits from the boxes, she looks the one to beat.