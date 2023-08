Southfield Eagle (Trap 2) - 14.04 Newcastle

A leap of faith is required in supporting SOUTHFIELD EAGLE (Trap 2, 14.04) with a large amount of confidence but, in better heart than recent form figures suggest, and holding a class edge over the majority in this field, he could be worth chancing. Competitive in A4 company as recently as June, this is by far his easiest assignment for some time and if avoiding any scrimmaging around bends 1 and 2, he can be expected to make his presence felt.

Silver Cloud (Trap 3) - 18.41 Yarmouth

SILVER CLOUD (Trap 3, 18.41) is still lightly raced for a May 21' whelp and, successful on her penultimate start, she took a step forward in form terms when runner-up in this class of A4 last time, bumping into one who took a sizeable step forward on the clock. Facing opposition that lack as much scope in this field rates an obvious plus and a repeat of her latest 28.23 should see her prove tough to contain here.

Drumdoit Jack (Trap 3) - 20.52 Yarmouth

Top grade action features at 20.52 and having emerged with credit when third from an unpromising position on his return to C&D latest DRUMDOIT JACK (Trap 3) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. The son of Droopys Jet has had little go right in open company at Romford in recent months but holds sound claims with a clear run in this field and with a degree of luck, he can deservedly resume winning ways.