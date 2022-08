Acomb Jenny (Trap 4) - 18:48 Henlow

Acomb Jenny (T4) should go well in the BGBF Oaks and she can take the first heat. The classy Yorkshire raider, who reached the final of the British Bred Oaks at Doncaster last year, has been flying at Kinsley and should have far too much class for her four rivals this evening.

Fabulous Azurra (Trap 4) - 19:24 Henlow

Fabulous Azurra (T4) is another who can go far in the Oaks and will take all the beating in the 19:24 heat. The British Bred Derby winner is bidding for a sixth victory in a row after a prolific spell at the turn of the year and has been showing plenty of spark in trials at her home track Towcester.

Savana Soucek (Trap 3) - 21:18 Henlow

Savana Soucek (T3) continues in good form and can resume winning ways in the 21:18 finale. You know what you are getting with him, a habitual slow starter who is usually doing his best work at the finish. He ran a typical race in a strong event last week, once again finishing strongly, and he should be good enough to strike in this grade.