Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sooty can take a hand at Henlow

DISTANT TIGER (Trap 4) - 19:24 Henlow

DISTANT TIGER (Trap 4) has strong claims in his hat-trick bid in the 19:24 sprint. He's returned in tremendous form, making all in a couple of races in this grade last month, and is building up a good strike rate in Henlow sprints. The four box is new territory but he should have the early speed to get on the bunny again and land a thin race.

SOOTY (Trap 5) - 19:44 Henlow

SOOTY (Trap 5) can open her account in the 19:44 contest. She did well in trials and has looked a work in progress upon hitting the track in recent weeks, falling out of the traps but keeping on in good style when second to a well-touted improver last week. There is more to come from her.

BOSCO BARRON (Trap 6) - 21:02 Henlow

BOSCO BARRON (Trap 6) has leading claims in the 21:02 race. He powered home to win one in this grade here six weeks ago and ran well behind a useful rival last week. More of the same should see him home in front.