Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sooty can take a hand at Henlow

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Henlow on Sunday.

"There is more to come from her..."

Timeform on Sooty

DISTANT TIGER (Trap 4) - 19:24 Henlow

DISTANT TIGER (Trap 4) has strong claims in his hat-trick bid in the 19:24 sprint. He's returned in tremendous form, making all in a couple of races in this grade last month, and is building up a good strike rate in Henlow sprints. The four box is new territory but he should have the early speed to get on the bunny again and land a thin race.

SOOTY (Trap 5) - 19:44 Henlow

SOOTY (Trap 5) can open her account in the 19:44 contest. She did well in trials and has looked a work in progress upon hitting the track in recent weeks, falling out of the traps but keeping on in good style when second to a well-touted improver last week. There is more to come from her.

BOSCO BARRON (Trap 6) - 21:02 Henlow

BOSCO BARRON (Trap 6) has leading claims in the 21:02 race. He powered home to win one in this grade here six weeks ago and ran well behind a useful rival last week. More of the same should see him home in front.

Henlow 6th Mar (A1 460m)

Sunday 6 March, 9.02pm

1. Ballyhooly Cian
2. Savana Achilles
3. Liffeyside Blake
4. Fenview Jet
5. Distant Terry
6. Bosco Barron
