Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sonny The Kid taken to strike at Hove

Having made a successful return to action in January, KEPLAR VESTA (Trap 5, 12:58 Sheffield) has proven consistent without being at her very best since, again unable to lead and run out of a place late on five days ago. However, the balance of her form reads very well in the context of what appeals as being a moderate A6 and, with sound claims of blazing the trail early doors from the orange jacket, it would come as no surprise to see the March 20' whelp in a much better light this afternoon.

A four-time winner when campaigned over at Doncaster last year, HOLT MILL JULIET (Trap 4, 13:59 Sheffield) hasn't been seen to best effect following her switch to Sheffield, forced to check early on her latest start and never a threat thereafter. However, the daughter of Laughill Blake has been given a real of chance of skipping clear on the run up with very moderate breakers all around and Paul Webster's bitch may well be difficult to catch in a race distinctly lacking depth.

We step up in class for our final selection in the Coral Maiden Standard Trophy and SONNY THE KID (Trap 6, 21:12 Hove) can hopefully sign us off with success. An easy winner in A1 three starts back, he was beaten only by a bitch in red-hot form in top grade seven days ago. Derek Knight's charge rates the most likely leader in this field from the striped jacket and is expected to prove difficult to catch.