Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sonnet Meg ready to strike at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

"She's not had much luck at Sheffield but was a useful sort over 480m at Newcastle and could be ready to strike after a solid third last time."

Timeform on Sonnet Meg

GLORY GAL (Trap 2) can come out on top in the 18:51 contest. She's thrived for the step up in trip of late, winning C&D and 720m events in the blue and running well again behind a classy sort on Tuesday. She could hold the upper hand over kennelmate Jumeirah Jimmy.

CROKERS BEN (Trap 1) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:12 A3. He continues in top form, following his latest win with a good second to one who had the run of the race last week. This looks easier and he should take the beating.

SONNET MEG (Trap 4) could get a change of fortune in the 21:16 race. She's not had much luck at Sheffield but was a useful sort over 480m at Newcastle and could be ready to strike after a solid third last time.

Sheffield 19th Mar (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 March, 9.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Antigua Noel
2. Sonnys Grace
3. Distant Puma
4. Sonnet Meg
5. Hadtobe Best
6. Geelo Flicker
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays