Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sonnet Meg ready to strike at Sheffield

GLORY GAL (Trap 2) can come out on top in the 18:51 contest. She's thrived for the step up in trip of late, winning C&D and 720m events in the blue and running well again behind a classy sort on Tuesday. She could hold the upper hand over kennelmate Jumeirah Jimmy.

CROKERS BEN (Trap 1) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:12 A3. He continues in top form, following his latest win with a good second to one who had the run of the race last week. This looks easier and he should take the beating.

SONNET MEG (Trap 4) could get a change of fortune in the 21:16 race. She's not had much luck at Sheffield but was a useful sort over 480m at Newcastle and could be ready to strike after a solid third last time.