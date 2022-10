MASTER BLAKE (Trap 2) looks the most likely winner of the 18:48 sprint. He bounced back to form in a big way when making all in the blue jacket at the start of the month and was overhauled only late on by a thriving rival eleven days ago, the pair of them clear. This looks a good opportunity.

AVION ONYX (Trap 4) can strike again in the 19:44 contest. She flew out of the traps as she notched up a first win at Towcester last week and has strong claims up in grade on that time. Another fast start should see her in pole position.

SOME PRETENDER (Trap 6) can bounce back to winning ways in the 20:43 race. A slow break saw his chance go up in smoke seven days ago and he'd impressed when bolting up in the stripes the previous week. He'll be bang there if more alert on the bunny tonight.