Sunderland's 13:06 features our first selection this afternoon and WITTON ISLA (Trap 6) looks the one to side with. Twice a winner in her relatively short career to date, she ran well when run down late in this grade five days ago, her effort deserving of being marked up given she was returning from a spell on the side-lines. You don't have to delve very far back to see even better form from the October 20' whelp and with a clear run out wide, she can prove too good for today's rivals.

We step up markedly in class for our second selection over at Swindon in the Blunsdon Maiden Standard at 20:12, with Hove raider SHARP BUTCH (Trap 1) fancied to come out on top having banged the door down in top grade last time. Seamus Cahill's charge had previously ran well when third in a C&D event and, with that effort standing up the closest scrutiny on the clock, we're hopeful the son of Droopys Buick can soon be handy on the rails and have enough in reserve at the business end to make the breakthrough at open class level.

We stay at Swindon for our final pick this evening at 21:01 and SNAFFI HARRY (Trap 6), who has found some improvement of late, is fancied to make another bold bid. Successful in this grade of A4 in July, he should soon be front rank on the run up from his wide draw and he can maintain the gallop and come out on top to enhance his good record at the track.