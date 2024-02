Newcastle - 21:02 - Back Slingshot Sam (Trap 3)

The maidens take centre-stage in Newcastle's 21.02 and boasting a progressive profile, SLINGSHOT SAM (Trap 3) looks to hold sound claims of adding further success to his tally. Boasting fine early pace, the son of Droopys Sydney posted a career-best display when registering an A1 victory latest and with the prospect of more to come, he can get the job done again.

Monmore - 21:16 - Back Brynhall Bocko (Trap 2)

We make a quick switch to Monmore at 21.16 and BRYNHALL BOCKO (Trap 2) is fancied to end a losing run of 7 when he lines up in A2 company. Running consistently well of late, it's worth noting all 3 of his career victories at the West Midlands track have come at a higher level and with anything like a clear run, Gary Griffith's charge can deservedly regain the winning thread.

Newcastle - 21:36 - Back Lightfoot Clark (Trap 3)

The Arena Racing Company Stayers features our final selection back at Newcastle at 21.36 and despite an absence, LIGHTFOOT CLARK (Trap 3) is fancied to come out on top. Not seen in competitive action since December, Jimmy Fenwick's charge has posted some slick exploits in trials to suggest he remains at the top of his game and, rating the likely leader, he can string these rivals out and prove tough to peg back.