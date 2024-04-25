Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Slingshot Sam can fire home

Wraysbury Katie (Trap 1) - 19.32 Newcastle

Newcastle play host to some quality open-race action this evening and hopefully WRAYSBURY KATIE (Trap 1) can get us off to a flier when she lines up in the Arc Winner of One standard at 19.32. A leading A1 performer at the track, she proved her well-being when running out an impressive winner in a fast time at Sheffield earlier this month. Blowing the cobwebs away with a slick C&D trial subsequently, there's a good chance she can lead up on the rails and in this vein of form, she looks to hold excellent claims of coming out on top again.

Slingshot Sam (Trap 5) - 19.49 Newcastle

Our next selection comes up at 19.49 and returning to the North East, SLINGSHOT SAM (Trap 5) is fancied to quickly resume winning ways. Boasting a record of three from eight over C&D, he had little go right on his most recent start at Perry Barr and with this draw in the orange vest not expected to pose any problems, he should prove tough to contain.

Greenwell Halle (Trap 6) - 20.44 Newcastle

GREENWELL HALLE (Trap 6, 20.44) hasn't tasted success for some time but there have been plenty of creditable efforts since she made the breakthrough, again running well when runner-up over this trip at Sunderland in April. Easily forgiven her subsequent effort, her latest trial over Newcastle's four-bend trip ought to have teed her up perfectly for the return to six bends and this looks a good opportunity for the daughter of Droopys Sydney to resume winning ways.