There's some good quality action over at Nottingham this evening and our first selection comes in top-grade company at 18:59 in the shape of ONE DAY TOM (Trap 2). Off the mark at the fourth attempt on these shores in A2 company, he's more than held his own in higher class subsequently. Best overlooked his latest outing (met with early crowding) he lines up holding sound claims on expected final time and with a clear passage, is fancied to prove too strong for this evening's rivals.

We go up in class at 20:36 in heat two of the PGR Eclipse and Sheffield raider DISTANT PODGE (Trap 4) is fancied to confirm the promise of his runners-up effort two weeks ago and add to his excellent Colwick Park record. A steadily progressive October 20' whelp, his latest C&D effort was his best yet despite meeting with defeat, as he was reeled in late on. Only his third competitive start since September, he could well take another step forward this evening and with obvious claims of leading up from the white vest, we're anticipating a bold front-running bid from Barrie Draper's charge.

The third semi-final features at 20:52 and Oaks heroine SLICK SALINA (Trap 6), who again proved mightily impressive when landing her opening heat two weeks ago, is fancied to continue the good work and book her place in next week's final. A daughter of Droopys Sydney boasting tremendous early boot, there's potential for further progress on the clock and we're hopeful she can make every post a winning one.