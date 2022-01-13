Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Slick looks too quick for Sunderland rivals

Rathmeehan Rollo (Trap 5) - 13:59 Sheffield

Rathmeehan Rolo (T5) is fancied to add to his tally. Successful in a slick time three starts back, he's done little wrong in defeat subsequently and was only reeled in near the line on his latest start six days ago. It's feasible to think the son of Droopys Nidge can lead this field and he should prove tough to peg back on the balance of his recent form.

Kilbridemaverick (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sunderland

Kilbridemaverick (T2) has recently got back on the comeback trail and is fancied to resume winning ways. Yvonne Bell's charge showed definite promise when running on for second in this grade eight days ago and, with proven form at a higher level, he can hold a handy pitch on the rails and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Ballybrien Slick (Trap 1) - 18:51 Sunderland

Ballybrien Slick (T1) has not won at Sunderland, but his consistency has been very hard to knock, and not for the first time he did little wrong when finding only one too good in this grade of A5 four days ago. His chance hinges on seizing an early advantage and stringing them out, and that is a distinct possibility here. He has sound claims on expected final time and can deservedly open his account.