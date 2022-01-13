To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Slick looks too quick for Sunderland rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sheffield and Sunderland on Thursday.

"...his consistency has been very hard to knock..."

Rathmeehan Rollo (Trap 5) - 13:59 Sheffield

Rathmeehan Rolo (T5) is fancied to add to his tally. Successful in a slick time three starts back, he's done little wrong in defeat subsequently and was only reeled in near the line on his latest start six days ago. It's feasible to think the son of Droopys Nidge can lead this field and he should prove tough to peg back on the balance of his recent form.

Kilbridemaverick (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sunderland

Kilbridemaverick (T2) has recently got back on the comeback trail and is fancied to resume winning ways. Yvonne Bell's charge showed definite promise when running on for second in this grade eight days ago and, with proven form at a higher level, he can hold a handy pitch on the rails and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Ballybrien Slick (Trap 1) - 18:51 Sunderland

Ballybrien Slick (T1) has not won at Sunderland, but his consistency has been very hard to knock, and not for the first time he did little wrong when finding only one too good in this grade of A5 four days ago. His chance hinges on seizing an early advantage and stringing them out, and that is a distinct possibility here. He has sound claims on expected final time and can deservedly open his account.

Sunderland 13th Jan (A5 450m)

Thursday 13 January, 6.51pm

1. Ballybrien Slick
2. Noisy Bar
3. Mongys Diamond
4. Sheadogue Lad
5. Strideaway Flash
6. Distant Millie
