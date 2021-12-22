Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Skywalker looks a force at Doncaster

UNBLINKERED (Trap 6) can resume winning ways in the 18:58 heat. She's made hay since moving from Henlow, notching up four victories in sprints, and has races over this longer trip here in her too judged by last week's display when doing all the hard work in front for a long way.

BLUE SKYWALKER (Trap 4) can continue his climb up the grades with another victory in the 19:56 contest. He's thrived for the step up to 450m this month, seeing off another promising youngster when notching up a second win last week. More glory beckons.

MAKEMYDAYPUNK (Trap 6) can get the hat-trick up in the 21:12 sprint. She's been in red-hot form in the stripes and stuck her neck out where it mattered to gain a fourth win nine days ago. This looks another good opening this evening.