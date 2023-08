Tewmax Belle (Trap 2) - 12.43 Sheffield

An impressive winner on her second start in Ireland, TEWMAX BELLE (Trap 2, 12.43) built on her debut effort at Sheffield when runner-up 10 days ago, showing good early pace before tying up off the final bend. An October 21' whelp, boasting scope for plenty of improvement, she lines up in a race where several hold few secrets from the grader and with another swift break, she can pass this test.

Skywalker Isak (Trap 4) - 19.09 Newcastle

Newcastle play host to some good quality open-race action this evening and hopefully the versatile SKYWALKER ISAK (Trap 4, 19.09) can come home in front. Boasting a good strike rate following his switch to 6 bends, his C&D second two weeks ago reads well in the context of this contest and he looks the one to side with.

Skywalker Pele (Trap 5) in 20.12 at Newcastle

SKYWALKER PELE (Trap 5, 20.12) is undoubtedly a pup of considerable merit, his exploits in trials particularly impressive and having blown the cobwebs away with a slick 28.61 C&D trial seven days ago he looks set to make a bold bid. Only a January 22' whelp, he boasts good early pace and stamina for the 480m trip and with a clear run, Ted Soppitt's charge is fancied to prove a cut above.