Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Skywalker Forte will be hard to catch

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sunderland and Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...is fancied to turn front rank and rattle off the hat-trick..."

Timeform on Skywalker Forte

Noelles Kloppo (Trap 6) - 14.54 Sunderland

We head to the North East for our first selection on Tuesday an A2 contest at 14.54 and NOELLES KLOPPO (Trap 6) looks worthy of support having been afforded some mercy by the grader. Boasting tremendous early dash, he's struggled to make an impact in some hot top-grade contests of late. However, this looks a much more suitable assignment and, with another slick exit from the boxes, he can string his rivals out from lid rise and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers off the final bend.

Skywalker Forte (Trap 3) - 18.19 Sheffield

Following a slick trial at home track Newcastle, SKYWALKER FORTE (Trap 3, 18.19) has been in scintillating form at Sheffield in recent weeks, successful over 480-metres prior to bolting up over tonight's 500-metre trip. Likely capable of breaking quicker than he did last week, he's open to further progress and with a clear run out the boxes, is fancied to turn front rank and rattle off the hat-trick.

Droopys Said So (Trap 1) - 19.26 Sheffield

DROOPYS SAID SO (Trap 1, 19.26) is a July 20' youngster firmly on the up, registering victories in A6 & A3 company prior to a solid second in A2 class on his latest outing, that despite meeting with first-bend crowding. Tonight's contest doesn't look the strongest of puppy opens on paper and with the prospect of more to come, he can turn handy on the rails and assume control from halfway.

Sheffield 1st Feb (OR 500m)

Tuesday 1 February, 7.26pm

1. Droopys Said So
2. Droopys Turbine
3. Drumdoit Luna
4. Lightfoot Geri
5. Rockfield Aoife
6. Pennys Turia
