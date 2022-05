Skywalker Mint (Trap 2) - 18.36 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Puppy features our first selection at 18.36 with SKYWALKER MINT (Trap 2) fancied to come out on top. Not seen to anything like best effect on his latest competitive start at Towcester, C&D trials either side of that were impressive on the clock and, whilst he's still to get his trapping spot on, he's fancied to have too many gears for tonight's opposition and come out on top.

Drumdoit Pebbles (Trap 4) - 18.51 Sheffield

We step down significantly in class for our second smartplay at 18.51 and recent handicap scorer DRUMDOIT PEBBLES (Trap 4) looks the one to beat. Lisa Stephenson's charge finds the 500m trip at the limit of her stamina reserves but she lines up in a basement grade contest distinctly lacking depth and should prove difficult to catch with one of her better breaks.

Droopys Cartier (Trap 6) - 21.16 Sheffield

Our final selection features at 21.16 an A4 contest over the standard 500m distance and with a clear run DROOPYS CARTIER (Trap 6) looks to hold solid claims. A winner in this grade last month, Steve Naylor's charge highlighted he remains in good order subsequently, twice a runner-up in recent weeks. His exploits on the clock stand up to close scrutiny in this field and he can take advantage of an early-paced battle to his inner and finish best of all out wide.