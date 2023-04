Paradise Jordan (Trap 3) - 14:04 Sheffield

Paradise Jordan (T3) lines up a maiden on the back of nine starts to date but there have been a number of promising efforts, not least when going down narrowly in this class of A5 six days ago, posting a career-best effort on the clock in the process. If anything, this rates a pretty weak race for the grade and, expected to be front rank on the approach to the opening corner, he can assume control off the second bend and deservedly open his account.

Inca Hunter (Trap 2) - 14:19 Sheffield

Inca Hunter (T2) ran well from an unpromising position last time and gets our vote to put it all together and come out on top. Inconsistency at the boxes has held him back over this 280-metre trip but he's a pacy sort who makes up for it with a power-packed finish, and in a race lacking depth he can strike off the second bend and add to his tally.

Skirk Syd (Trap 5) - 20:36 Nottingham

Skirk Syd (T5) is fancied to confirm the promise of his impressive make-all success in the heats last week and land the Arc Maiden Standard Trophy Final. A low-mileage, progressive sort at Perry Barr, his latest C&D display was all the more encouraging given he lacked prior course knowledge and, with improvement distinctly possible, another bold front-running bid looks on the cards.