BARAN BRADY (Trap 3) can get the hat-trick up in the 19:18 sprint. He's thrived over the sprint trip at Harlow in the last month and further success beckons up in class.

SWIFT UNO (Trap 2) looks set for more glory in the 20:17 contest. He resumed winning ways last week despite plenty not going his way and this looks a weaker race this evening.

SKINNER SEYMOUR (Trap 2) can open his account at Harlow in the 20:54 race. The former Yarmouth dog has been shaping up well in recent weeks, not getting much luck along the way, and it's surely only a matter of time before he get his head in front again.