Sirius Magic (Trap 2) - 18.26 Yarmouth

There's some top-quality action at Yarmouth this evening, notably the East Anglian Debry, and the first of three selections at the track comes in the opening A4 contest at 18.26. SIRIUS MAGIC (T2) hasn't yet turned two years of age and fared as well as could be expected when second to a smart sprinter over 277m last week. That should put her spot on for this return to four bends and the strong feeling is that she is better than A4 Yarmouth class.

Swift Mellow (Trap 6) - 19.16 Yarmouth

Local-runner SWIFT MELLOW (T6) usually campaigns at A1 class at the track but he did win an Open at Nottingham last month and looks well berthed on the outside in the 19.16 heat. This wouldn't be the strongest race for the grade and fit from a recent trial at Romford, everything looks in place for a bold bid from Swift Mellow.

Come Asyouare (Trap 6) - 19.51 Yarmouth

COME ASYOUARE (T6) has always had a touch of quality about him having made his debut at Open level in the spring and he was really strong at the finish when coming from an unpromising position to land an A1 contest at the track a fortnight ago. There's pace directly on his inside in the 19.51 heat but that shouldn't inconvenience Come Asyouare, who can slot in before hopefully asserting off the final bend in what is a pretty stiff 462m.