Punkrocksiouxsie (Trap 1) - 15.28 Hove

PUNKROCKSIOUXSIE (Trap 1, 15.28) arrives on a losing run stretching back to August, albeit faced with some stern assignments in recent weeks and, returned to much calmer waters, she's fancied to get back to winning ways. A strong-running bitch, she boasts a good record in this class of A10 and granted her share of luck in-running around the opening couple of turns, she's expected to prove too good for this afternoon's rivals.

Singalong Banter (Trap 2) - 18.58 Doncaster

An impressive winner on his penultimate start, SINGALONG BANTER (Trap 2, 18.58) had little go right back up in class latest, early crowding ultimately putting paid to his chances. However, he remains low-mileage for a September 21' whelp and with potential for better still remaining intact, all looks set fair for a big run from what could well prove a lucrative draw in the blue jacket.

Jumeirah Meadow (Trap 4) - 20.17 Doncaster

JUMEIRAH MEADOW (Trap 4, 20.17) is now firmly into the veteran stage as an August 18' whelp yet, despite again going off at unflattering odds, confirmed she still has plenty to offer when runner-up in a higher grade seven days ago, always handy and beaten only by one who posted a career best effort. Receiving a handy class drop this evening, her claims on expected final time are second to none and we're hopeful of a very big run.