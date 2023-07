DROOPYS SWEETIE (Trap 5) - 18:33 Oxford

DROOPYS SWEETIE (Trap 5) impressed when winning on Tuesday and can strike again in the 18:33 contest. She's turned the corner of late and never saw another rival as she burst clear earlier in the week. This is tougher but she looks up to the task on that showing.

SCALA KIELY (Trap 5) - 19:24 Oxford

SCALA KIELY (Trap 5) can get the hat-trick up in the 19:24. He continues to progress up the ranks, landing an A2 with another cracking display of speed on Saturday.

SIGNET TESS (Trap 2) - 20:03 Oxford

SIGNET TESS (Trap 2) looks promising and the youngster can remain unbeaten with victory in the 20:03. She destroyed an A7-field before bursting clear to land an A5 last week. Up into an A4 now she can improve further.