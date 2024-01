SALTHILL SNIPER (Trap 3) - 19:40 Oxford

SALTHILL SNIPER can win again in the 19:40 sprint. He's 0-6 at Oxford but has a couple of good runs here to his name and recorded another bloodless success at Henlow a fortnight ago.

RIOJA MAXI (Trap 5) - 20:10 Oxford

RIOJA MAXI looks set for more glory in the 20:10 contest. He returned with a bang with victory last month and should have too many guns for these rivals.

SIGNET SUPERNOVA (Trap 5) - 20:55 Oxford

SIGNET SUPERNOVA can make it five wins in a row in the 20:55 race. She made all in impressive style on Boxing Day and can strike once more while the iron is hot.