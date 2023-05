MONGYS KATE (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 19:24 race. She went close in this grade at the start of the month and suffered early crowding when sent off favourite on Monday.

ROMEO DYNAMO (Trap 1) looks promising and can open his account in the 20:03 contest. He stands out on his trials times and should have come on for last week's appearance when meeting trouble at the first bend.

SIGNET GOON (Trap 5) can win again in the 20:23 heat. She got back on an upward curve when scoring easily in an open last week and has more to offer.