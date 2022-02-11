Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Side with the Queen at Nottingham

Waltham Queen (Trap 4) - 18.19 Nottingham

The first of three selections on Nottingham's evening card comes in the opener at 18.19, with WALTHAM QUEEN (T4) holding the aces on our ratings. A regular in A1 company at the track since the spring, Waltham Queen confirmed she's ready to strike in this grade when finishing a length-second despite crowding on three occasions a week ago. She's fancied to turn handy this evening before asserting her superiority.

Churchill Lulu (Trap 3) - 19.41 Nottingham

There's unlikely to be a quicker trapper racing this evening than CHURCHILL LULU (T3) and though this demanding 500m trip is on the limit of her stamina, she lasted out in A2 company last week. The assessor leaves her in the same grade and backing a greyhound so superior to her rivals out of the boxes clearly has a fair amount of upside, so she has to rate the percentage call in the 19.41.

Go Buddy Go (Trap 5) - 19.58 Nottingham

The battle to the first bend may well decide the outcome of the 19.58 A1 contest, and GO BUDDY GO (T5) is fancied to emerge victorious. Last month's all-the-way win in this grade was a big personal-best display and he can be forgiven last week's defeat in a strong race, switched to the stripes and suffering crowding. Ridgedale Blake is dangerous when getting it right out of the boxes but Go Buddy Go has the inside slot and can hopefully have his measure.