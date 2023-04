DIFFERENT SPEED (Trap 5) - 19:44 Monmore

DIFFERENT SPEED (Trap 5) can resume winning ways in the 19:44 contest. He's made a fine start at Monmore, scoring twice in a week before finding just an experienced class-dropper too strong in this grade on Tuesday. This is easier and he can come out on top.

WICKY CURLY (Trap 5) - 20:23 Monmore

WICKY CURLY (Trap 5) looks set for more glory in the 20:23 race. He's been a revelation, winning on four of his last five starts in good company, and anything close to a repeat of his blistering time last week should see him home and hosed again.

HOLLOW TALK (Trap 5) - 21:02 Monmore

HOLLOW TALK (Trap 5) looks the way to go in the 21:02 sprint. He won twice in this grade here last month and his latest effort at Oxford can safely be ignored.