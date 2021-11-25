Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Side with Norman

Crinkill Sheila (Trap 5) - 15.44 Sheffield

A feature of CRINKILL SHEILA's (Trap 5, 15.44) have been inconsistent breaks at the boxes but she was noted doing good work behind a strong staying sort on Saturday. A 29.61 winner in September, she's undoubtedly capable of playing a lead role in today's proceedings if putting it all together and we're hopeful she can do just that.

Nah Then Norman (Trap 4) - 16.04 Sheffield

Having knocked on the door on several occasions previously, NAH THEN NORMAN (Trap 4, 16.04) finally put it all together when off the mark 5 days ago, getting himself in to a challenge position around the second bend and coming home well for a half-length victory. That effort on the clock underestimates the capabilities of the February 20' whelp and in an A6 lacking depth, he may well be up to following up now he's off the mark.

Right Turn Joe (Trap 4) - 17.22 Sheffield

RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 4, 17.22) often doesn't win by very far but that doesn't detract from what is a very good strike rate, landing back-to-back sprint contests in September. Winless since, he announced he's coming to the boil again when just touched off in this grade 5 days ago and a repeat should see him firmly in the mix again this evening.