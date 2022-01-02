Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Side with Borna Bruno at Central Park

We head to Sunderland for today's first selection, top-grade action at 13:21 and it looks a good opening for Yvonne Bell's STRANGER THINGS (Trap 4) to add another success to the tally. Meeting with trouble-in-running on each of his last two starts, his previous exploits were extremely slick, not least when making all over C&D in 27.33 in November. Seizing an early lead this afternoon rates a distinct possibility and he can enhance his already excellent record around the North East venue.

The next race on Sunderland's card features at 13:36 and whilst in need of luck-in-running given her style of racing, it could be worth chancing KEEN RUBY (Trap 3) to get the breaks and add to the tally. Noted finishing very strongly to finish third in this grade 11 days ago, the balance of her form reads well in the context of today's race and if getting the openings, she can strike off the last bend for further success.

We step up in class for our final selection over at Central Park, the Arc Maiden Trophy at 20:17 and having enhanced his record in A1 on his penultimate start, BORNA BRUNO (Trap 4) is fancied to make the breakthrough at open class level. Noted doing good late work on his most recent run, it's not out of the question to see him up with the pace from lid rise this evening and he should prove tough to peg back if getting loose.