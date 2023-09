SHOCKWAVE NIPPY (Trap 3) - 18:58 Towcester

SHOCKWAVE NIPPY (Trap 3) looks the way to go in the 18:58 contest. She's progressing nicely, easily winning an A4 a fortnight ago and chinned by another in-form bitch in this grade last time. There is more to come.

JENNIFER ANNE (Trap 6) - 19:56 Towcester

JENNIFER ANNE (Trap 6) can win again in the 19:56 race. She made all in an open at Crayford at the end of August and went close back here last week. More of the same should be good enough.

FROSTIES FELLA (Trap 3) - 20:54 Towcester

FROSTIES FELLA (Trap 3) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:54 race. He's done well at Towcester, beating Jennifer Anne before a couple of near-misses. He can ping the lids and come clear tonight.