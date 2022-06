Tabba Wood (Trap 5) - 18.36 Swindon

Having graded on at A3 level TABBA WOOD (T5) looked a smart prospect when making his second run a winning one last month. A coupe of very slow starts since has stopped him progressing further, but he did an awful lot of running last week and in the hope he doesn't blow it at the boxes, he's can cash in on some lenient grading in Swindon's 18.36.

Cloneyogan Flyer (Trap 3) - 19.26 Swindon

The A9 19.26 contest is basement-level fare, but CLONEYOGAN FLYER (T3) has a reasonable strike rate for one of her ability, showing a willing attitude when a narrow winner last week. She's left in the same grade and is fancied to run down traps 4 and 6 late.

Shelly Lane (Trap 2) - 19.58 Swindon

Having won an A3 on her penultimate start, SHELLY LANE (T2) is surprisingly eased to A4 class on the back of one below-par run and as a result, her claims are crystal clear on our figures in the 19.58. There's early pace on her outside but Shelley Lane doesn't have to lead up to land this.