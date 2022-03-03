Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shells can ring the Bells at Sheffield

Junior The Bear (Trap 2) - 12.28 Sheffield

We kick off in a basement grade A8 affair at Sheffield this afternoon, with low-mileage youngster JUNIOR THE BEAR (Trap 2, 12.28) fancied to come out on top. Never a threat on his UK debut, he was much sharper when beaten only three quarters of a length two weeks ago. Improving on the sectional clock on that occasion, he's fancied to get a handy pitch on the rails and can account for the pace-setters off the final bend.

Shells Bells (Trap 4) - 13.59 Sheffield

Like many SHELLS BELLS (Trap 4, 13.59) is at her very best when able to dictate matters so, having recently got back on the comeback, her latest run was deserving of marking up, coming from mid-division to lead off the last bend only to be reeled in late in the day. Facing some competition for the lead on this occasion, those rivals aren't the strongest of runners by any means and the selection is fancied to master them by halfway and maintain the gallop to hold off the closers off the final bend.

Clonkeen Rosie (Trap 6) - 21.01 Sunderland

We head over to Sunderland for our final selection this evening and hopefully CLONKEEN ROSIE (Trap 6, 21.01) can make the wait worthwhile. A winner on debut early last month, she's proved to be a model of consistency in defeat since, filling the runners-up spot on each of her last three starts, despite some inconsistent trapping. The balance of her form reads well in the context of tonight's event and with a better exit from the boxes, the April 19' whelp is fancied to come home best of all out wide and double her career tally.