Do It Sheena (Trap 4) - 14.19 Sheffield

DO IT SHEENA (Trap 4, 14.19) isn't running to the level she showed at Towcester last summer (successful in D2 class) but her consistency is essentially hard to knock, again coming from mid-pack to finish second in this class of D4 on Wednesday. This comfortably rates her easiest assignment following her switch to South Yorkshire and in a race where most have something to prove, she really ought to be capable of capitalising.

Farloe Trooper (Trap 4) - 20.36 Nottingham

Over at Nottingham FARLOE TROOPER (Trap 4, 20.36) has plenty of mileage on the clock as a March 20' whelp but the Yarmouth raider has been in resurgent form in recent months, again highlighting himself still capable of useful form when making all (in a good time) in graded company five days ago. His C&D trial back in May won't have been wasted on him and in a maiden lacking depth, it would come as no surprise to see this strong-running sort play a lead role once more.

Chasmill Runaway (Trap 4) - 20.52 Nottingham

Having landed two of his first three starts impressively following his switch to Nottingham, CHASMILL RUNAWAY (Trap 4, 20.52) found a moderate break and early crowding catching him out when only fourth in top-grade company on his latest outing. However, the balance of his form suggests he won't be down for long and with his trapping boots back on, he could well prove tough to contain in this field.