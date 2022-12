SLIPPERY MAIA (Trap 3) - 19:36 Hove

SLIPPERY MAIA (Trap 3) makes plenty of appeal in the 19:36 stayers' race. She's been in good form back over this trip of late, seeing off Yassoo Pikachu last month before finding trouble last time. With better luck this evening she can resume winning ways.

SHARP STAR (Trap 6) - 20:38 Hove

SHARP STAR (Trap 6) can get the hat-trick up in the 20:38 contest. He's justified favouritism in good style the last twice and this new grade probably isn't beyond him.

TALKTOMENOW (Trap 1) - 21:28 Hove

TALKTOMENOW (Trap 1) can end a losing run in the 21:28 finale. She's been shaping well enough over this trip of late and gets a drop in grade tonight.